SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast Shelby County.

SCSO said at approximately 2:15 pm on Sunday in the 5500 block of Shakespeare Drive, deputies are conducting a homicide investigation. . SCSO said one person has been pronounced deceased.

If anyone knows any information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.