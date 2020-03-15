SCS closes district offices, employees work from home due to coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County School District Superintendent Joris Ray is closing district offices and instituting work from home guidelines for administrators due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In an e-mail on Sunday, the new policy will go into effect Monday, March 16.

This closure applies to all district offices and will be in place until March 27.

“As one of the largest employers in Shelby County and Tennessee, our focus at SCS is on protecting students and staff during this public health crisis,” said SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray. “While some in-person work such as cleaning, maintenance and security is necessary to operate the District, we aim to increase social distancing and decrease the likelihood of disease transmission with this strategy.”

Ray says there will not be any impact to employee paychecks as a result of the closures.

The district will be deep cleaning all sites throughout the district while schools are closed.