Two shot, one dead near McDonald’s on Airline Road and Highway 70 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s office said Monday night that officers were on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Airline Road and Highway 70 in Arlington.

When they arrived on the scene around 6:15 p.m., they found one person dead. Another person was taken in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

A homicide investigation is underway.

People in the area said they heard a bunch of gunshots and saw a black truck speeding off. They told WREG-TV they think this was a drive-by shooting.

“Just shocking for this part of town, you know. Nothing ever happens out here,” Joe Cappadona, who was in the area, said.

“The car’s going, it looked like it went in through the drive-thru and then we heard the shot, about eight shots, I think,” Cappadona said.

The sheriff’s office has not said what led up to the shooting.

If anyone knows any information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.