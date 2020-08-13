SCS updates school dress code for virtual learners

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County School District announced it will be a little more lenient with dress code for students participating in virtual learning when class begins this month.

Students are expected to look presentable regardless of their location, but SCS will allow some flexibility when it comes to bottoms and footwear.

Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray also announced that each virtual learning day will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. SCS will revert to their standard bell times when students return to in-school learning.

READ: Virtual School Dress Code/ Bell Times announcement

Meanwhile, the federal government will provide up to 125 million masks to schools across the United States. The White House encourages students and staff to wear masks, but there’s no national mandate.