SCS to provide free meals through fall, expand program to more students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 10,000 children depend on it for their nutrition and now big changes are coming to Shelby County School’s free meal program.

The changes come after the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended its meal program through December 31st. That means SCS will be able to provide free meals through the fall and be able to feed more kids.

But there are changes to how and when parents can pick up the meals.

Starting Thursday, September 3, you only need to pick up meals once a week as seven meals will be distributed at a time.

The pickup day will be Thursday between 9 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents who can’t make those times can pick up their meals between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday.

More information will be released Thursday during a news conference.