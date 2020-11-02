SCS to host virtual information sessions on return to school Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is hosting two virtual information sessions to answer questions parents might have about the return to school.

The first session is at noon and the second at 5 p.m. Monday.

The district is hoping to begin bringing students back to class in phases starting in January.

“We’re starting with Pre-K thru 5th as well as our CDC students who are in that grade band,” Dr. Angela Whitelaw, of SCS, said. “We do feel that definitely we’ll be learning during those two weeks, basically we’ll be learning from parents, (and) we’ll be learning from teachers on the things we need to be prepared for high schools and middle schools”