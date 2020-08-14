SCS to host virtual classroom demonstration Friday

News
Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County School leaders will be hosting another virtual classroom demonstration for parents and students on Friday.

The event will showcase how to use Microsoft Teams, the raise hand and chat features, and the Class Notebook.

It will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 14, and can be accessed here.

Share this story

Latest News

More News