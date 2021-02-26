SCS to hold Town Hall meeting with parents as students get ready to return to campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of students are preparing to return to school in Shelby County. Monday marks the first day of in-person classes in nearly a year for SCS.

Elementary schools and pre-K programs will welcome students back to campus Monday but not without a few hiccups. Due to recent concerns about the water supply, the water fountains in the schools will be turned off as a precaution. The district will provide bottled water for students to drink.

SCS said the water pressure is stable at all of its buildings and the sinks and restrooms are working.

This week, SCS has been busy preparing for class. Thousands of teachers have received the Covid-19 vaccine over the last few days and teachers have been getting their classrooms ready.

The district will hold a Town Hall with parents to answer any lingering questions on Saturday at 5 p.m. It can be found here.