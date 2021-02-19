SCS to hand out bulk meals at several schools Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is doing what it can to make sure students are fed this weekend.
On Friday, bulk meals will be handed out at the following schools across town from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Belle Forest Elementary School
- Chimneyrock Elementary School
- Cornerstone Lester Elementary School
- Denver Elementary School
- East High School
- Fairley High School
- Ford Rd Elementary School
- Frayser Elementary School
- Keystone Elementary School
- LaRose Elementary School
- Manassas High School
- Shady Grove Elementary School
- Westwood High School
- Winchester Elementary School