SCS to hand out bulk meals at several schools Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is doing what it can to make sure students are fed this weekend.

On Friday, bulk meals will be handed out at the following schools across town from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Belle Forest Elementary School

Chimneyrock Elementary School

Cornerstone Lester Elementary School

Denver Elementary School

East High School

Fairley High School

Ford Rd Elementary School

Frayser Elementary School

Keystone Elementary School

LaRose Elementary School

Manassas High School

Shady Grove Elementary School

Westwood High School

Winchester Elementary School