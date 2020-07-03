SCS surveying parents about fall break option in school year schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School district wants to know how parents would like the school year to proceed, in light of Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order that keeps schools from beginning until Aug. 31.

Parents like Venita Doggett got the survey asking if they would prefer to keep fall break and end the year on June 16 or skip fall break and end on June 9.

“I ended up with the option that gave us no fall break so kids would get out June 9, just because June 16 felt really long in my opinion,” Doggett said.

Superintendent Joris Ray encouraged parents to participate in this survey as well as others during a virtual meeting earlier this week.



“We want your input. We want community engagement,” Ray said.



But Doggett wasn’t satisfied with the survey’s options. She also wished the district would consider more.



“That long Thanksgiving break really doesn’t make a lot of sense to me,” she said.