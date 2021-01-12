SCS students attend virtual oratorical clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some 5th graders got a chance to beef up their public speaking skills ahead of a big contest.

The Shelby County School students attended a virtual oratorical clinic this past Saturday. Our very own Stephanie Scurlock was one of the presenters who gave students some public speaking tips.

The students practiced delivering news stories and learned how public speaking can lead to a career in broadcasting. The event is sponsored by the Memphis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

About two dozen students will compete, January 16th, for prize money and trophies. Good luck to all of them.