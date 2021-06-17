SCS school employee, town alderman arrested on fondling charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Schools employee and town alderman was arrested Wednesday in Tipton County on two active warrants of fondling out of Desoto County, Mississippi.

David Patrick Boone was taken into custody by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Tipton County Jail where he will be held until extradition to DeSoto County.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s office said the warrants were for two charges of fondling.

Southaven Police said they received a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile on Aug. 5, 2020. An investigation developed Boone as a suspect.

Boone was indicted by a grand jury in June, police said.

Boone was elected to the Board of Alderman in Brighton, Tennessee in November, 2020.

Shelby County Schools confirmed that Boone is an employee who was placed unpaid administrative leave in 2020 pending the outcome of an investigation conducted by external agencies. They referred further questions to the Desoto County and Tipton County sheriff’s departments.

His LinkedIn page states he has worked for the district since 2012.