SCS suspends food program after school employee tests positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are now 30 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Shelby County, a jump of 20 cases in 24 hours, health officials said.

One of those cases is a central nutrition services employee with Shelby County Schools, Superintendent Joris Ray said.

Because of that, SCS is suspending planned meal preparation and community-wide distribution of meals indefinitely.

SCS received a call Thursday of a possible case, which was confirmed Friday morning. The health department is now working to determine who this employee came in contact with.

During the nutrition program, which was to start Monday, they were preparing for 15,000 meals daily for at-risk students in need. They didn’t know how many would show up.

The worker who tested positive for COVID-19 did not directly handling a food or prep food, but did work in the same facility and that’s why they’re suspending the program.

The person’s last day of work was March 16.

On a normal school day, between breakfast and lunch, SCS preps 150,000 meals.

Ray asked for community help in feeding SCS students while school is out due to coronavirus. He asked supporters to email partnersupport@scsk12.org.

“Corona, you will not defeat us. We are going to be here for the children of Shelby County,” Ray said.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the health department would not confirm whether a school employee was infected.

“We’re beginning to see transmission in different areas,” Haushalter said.

The state of Tennessee now lists 228 confirmed cases statewide, although those numbers do not appear to include the new cases in Shelby County.

Related Content Shelby County reports 30 cases of coronavirus, 228 cases in Tennessee