SCS says school employee placed on ‘cautionary quarantine’ after contact with coronavirus patient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee at Treadwell Elementary and Middle schools has been placed on a cautionary quarantine after contact with a patient who tested positive for coronavirus, the school district said Monday.

Shelby County Schools said the district confirmed late Sunday evening that the employee had been placed on a 14-day quarantine directed by the Shelby County Health Department.

The employee has not shown any symptoms following the contact, SCS said.

SCS said there is no expected risk to school-age children at this time.

“Please note that quarantine helps keep the spread of any illness to a minimum and is not an immediate cause for alarm. SCS supports this very cautious approach,” the school district said in a statement.

In a letter to parents, the school district said it was prepared for an event like this. The district said its plan of action would provide the following additional resources:

• Providing CDC-approved cleaning agents to every school

• Ensuring all bathrooms are continuously stocked with soap and paper towels, and encouraging students and staff to wash hands frequently

• Ensuring principals and school nurses have the resources and guidance needed to detect and report symptoms exhibited at school and provide approved health guidance for any affected individuals

• Working in close partnership with the SCHD and continuing to update our protocols as the situation evolves, and

• Providing ongoing communication to families, staff and our school communities as new developments are learned.

The first case of COVID-19 in Shelby County was confirmed Sunday morning by county and city officials. It was the third confirmed case in Tennessee.

Shelby County Health Department officials have said the risk to the public at large is low, but people who had come into contact with the patient would be placed on quarantine and monitored daily for symptoms.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the Shelby County Health Department said that quarantine was less serious than isolation. She explained on WREG’s Live at 9 Monday that quarantine meant a person had come in contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, but had not shown any symptoms themselves.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said he had been in contact with the superintendent of schools on the matter.

Harris also said that the one confirmed patient diagnosed with COVID-19, who is at Baptist Hospital, was recovering.

