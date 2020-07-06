SCS releases SAFE Re-Entry Plan for 2020-2021 school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School District released its SAFE Re-Entry Plan for the upcoming academic year on Monday.

Beginning on June 6, parents will have to decide if they want their child to attend school in-person or go virtual. If parents do not make a decision before July 18, the student will be expected to attend school in-person when school begins on August 31.

Face masks will be required for students, staff and visitors in all of the buildings and on the buses. Everyone will have to undergo regular temperature checks, but will not have to get a COVID-19 test before the start of the school year.

Social distancing will be practiced as much as possible by utilizing all available spaces in the building. Each school will be cleaned nightly and high traffic areas like bathrooms and other common areas will be cleaned multiple times each day.

All students will be provided with a digital device and internet support as needed. They will be distributed in early July based on grade level.

Before and after school care will continue for parents who cannot pick up their child. However, lingering on campus will not be allowed.

