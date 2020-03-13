SCS releases meal pickup sites for students during schools closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools released a list of sites Friday where parents can pick up meals for their kids while schools are closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Meals will be provided at 20 sites across the county March 23-27 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day, the district said in a release. Meals will be served to children under the age of 18, and the child must be present to receive a meal.

For more facts and resources about COVID-19, visit: www.scsk12.org/coronavirusfacts.

SCS MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITES:

SCS – Board of Education Lot – 160 South Hollywood St.

SCS – Messick Admin. Building Lot – 703 Greer St.

Berean Baptist – 1666 East Raines Road (Provided by Mid-South Food Bank)

Breath of Life SDA CHURCH – 5665 Knight Arnold Road

Benjamin L. Hooks Library – 3030 Poplar Ave.

Hollywood Library – 1530 N. Hollywood St.

Life Church – 3683 Austin Peay Hwy.

Life Church – 255 N. Highland St.

Next Level Cathedral of Praise – 1581 Ball Road

Pearly Gates Church – 531 S. Parkway East

Promiseland Church – 3430 Overton Crossing (Provided by Mid-South Food Bank)

Robinhood Lane Baptist Church – 3804 Kimball Ave.

Southbrook Mall – 1212 East Shelby Drive

St. Paul Church – 2124 Holmes Road

Memphis Public Library Branches:

Crenshaw Branch – 531 Vance Ave.

Frayser Branch – 3712 Argonne St.

Levi Branch – 3676 3rd St.

North Branch – 1192 Vollintine Ave.

Raleigh Branch – 3157 Powers Road

Whitehaven Branch – 4120 Millbranch Road