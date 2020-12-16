SCS proposes special summer session to help students struggling since switch to online learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Many Shelby County Schools students are struggling to stay on track since the switch to online learning because of COVID-19. District officials discussed the problem with school board members and county commissioners in a virtual meeting Tuesday night.

Antonio Burt is SCS’s Chief Academic Officer.

“We’re constantly having to do different things to keep our head above water due to things beyond our control,” Burt said.

According to district data, only about 28 percent of students are on track to meet state standards when it comes to subjects like reading and only about 24 percent are on track for math. The numbers also show students are struggling with science. District officials say it’s particularly hard for students to effectively learn complex subjects like math and science through a computer.

“Math is one of those content areas where the human element or that personal touch or understanding what you’re grabbling with from teacher to student is vitally important,” Burt said.

District officials are proposing multiple initiatives to help struggling students get caught up. For example, a special eight week session this summer. The district plans on returning to in-person learning in February but officials believe it’ll take longer than one semester for many students to get back on track.

“We know that people want us to return to in-person learning,” Superintendent Joris Ray said, “But right now it’s just not safe to do so.”

The county commission didn’t decide anything Tuesday. It just considered a request to fund district initiatives like the special summer school session that could cost millions. The district is also hoping for some state and federal dollars.