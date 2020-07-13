SCS, partners plan to provide 60,000 meals a day to students this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has reopened it Central Nutrition Center and has a goal to serve 60,000 meals a day to local children through a partnership with YMCA.
Every Wednesday in July, SCS will be serving meals for children under the age of 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following school locations. Each parent will receive six breakfasts and six lunches. Fresh produce boxes from Palazola Produce Company and dairy boxes from Turner Dairy will also be provided while supplies last. Parents must provide the child’s date of birth and school name if he/she attends school.
The Summer Food Service Program, which began July 1, allows local churches, childcare providers and youth organizations to sign up to become a meal distribution site for children in their own communities, SCS said. Your organization can apply to be a summer meal site here.
The YMCA will continue providing free meals at all of the current community meals sites throughout the summer.
Here are meal sites supported through the SCS Summer Food Service Program. Please note, supplies at community sites are limited based on program participation.
- Belle Forest Community School
- Bolton High School
- Bruce Elementary School
- Carver High School
- Dexter Middle School
- Kirby High School
- Manassas High School
- Melrose High School
- Oakhaven High School
- Raleigh Egypt High School
- Whitehaven High School
YMCA Summer Meal Sites
Single day meals will continue to be provided for students Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., throughout the summer at the following community sites.
- Berean Baptist
1666 East Raines Rd.
- Brinkley Heights
3275 Rosamond
- Christ Missionary Baptist
480-494 South Parkway E.
- Greater Community Temple
5151 Winchester Rd.
- Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church
3090 Trezevant
- Innovation Church
3925 Overton Crossing St.
Memphis Community Centers
- Bert Ferguson – 8505 Trinity Rd.
- Bickford (MIFA) – 233 Henry
- Dave Wells – 915 Chelsea
- Douglass – 1616 Ash
- Gaisman (MIFA) – 4221 Macon, 38122
- Gaston – 1048 S. Third St.
- Glenview – 1141 S. Barksdale
- Hickory Hill – 3910 Ridgeway Rd.
- Hollywood – 1560 N. Hollywood St.
*Closed until July 27
- Lester – 317 Tillman
*Closed until July 14
- Marion Hale – 4791 Willow
- McFarland – 4955 Cottonwood
- Mitchell – 602 West Mitchell
- Orange Mound – 2572 Park
- Pine Hill – 973 Alice
- Raleigh – 3678 Powers
- Riverview – 1891 Kansas
- Charles Powell, Westwood – 810 Western Park
- Benjamin L. Hooks (Main) Library – 3030 Poplar Ave.
- Crenshaw Branch – 531 Vance Ave.
- Frayser Branch – 3712 Argonne St.
- Raleigh Branch – 3157 Powers Rd.
- Paul Church
2124 Holmes Rd.
- Stephen Missionary Baptist Church
4245 Singleton Pkwy.
- Temple United Methodist Church
4404 Sykes Rd.
- Cordova – 7950 Club Center Cv.
- Davis Family – 4727 Elvis Presley Blvd.
- Fogelman – 245 Madison Ave.