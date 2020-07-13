SCS, partners plan to provide 60,000 meals a day to students this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has reopened it Central Nutrition Center and has a goal to serve 60,000 meals a day to local children through a partnership with YMCA.

Every Wednesday in July, SCS will be serving meals for children under the age of 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following school locations. Each parent will receive six breakfasts and six lunches. Fresh produce boxes from Palazola Produce Company and dairy boxes from Turner Dairy will also be provided while supplies last. Parents must provide the child’s date of birth and school name if he/she attends school.

The Summer Food Service Program, which began July 1, allows local churches, childcare providers and youth organizations to sign up to become a meal distribution site for children in their own communities, SCS said. Your organization can apply to be a summer meal site here.

The YMCA will continue providing free meals at all of the current community meals sites throughout the summer.

Here are meal sites supported through the SCS Summer Food Service Program. Please note, supplies at community sites are limited based on program participation.

Belle Forest Community School

Bolton High School

Bruce Elementary School

Carver High School

Dexter Middle School

Kirby High School

Manassas High School

Melrose High School

Oakhaven High School

Raleigh Egypt High School

Whitehaven High School

YMCA Summer Meal Sites

Single day meals will continue to be provided for students Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., throughout the summer at the following community sites.

Berean Baptist

1666 East Raines Rd.

1666 East Raines Rd. Brinkley Heights

3275 Rosamond

3275 Rosamond Christ Missionary Baptist

480-494 South Parkway E.

480-494 South Parkway E. Greater Community Temple

5151 Winchester Rd.

5151 Winchester Rd. Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church

3090 Trezevant

3090 Trezevant Innovation Church

3925 Overton Crossing St.



Memphis Community Centers

3925 Overton Crossing St. Bert Ferguson – 8505 Trinity Rd.

Bickford (MIFA) – 233 Henry

Dave Wells – 915 Chelsea

Douglass – 1616 Ash

Gaisman (MIFA) – 4221 Macon, 38122

Gaston – 1048 S. Third St.

Glenview – 1141 S. Barksdale

Hickory Hill – 3910 Ridgeway Rd.

Hollywood – 1560 N. Hollywood St.

*Closed until July 27

Lester – 317 Tillman

*Closed until July 14

Marion Hale – 4791 Willow

McFarland – 4955 Cottonwood

Mitchell – 602 West Mitchell

Orange Mound – 2572 Park

Pine Hill – 973 Alice

Raleigh – 3678 Powers

Riverview – 1891 Kansas

Charles Powell, Westwood – 810 Western Park

Benjamin L. Hooks (Main) Library – 3030 Poplar Ave.

Crenshaw Branch – 531 Vance Ave.

Frayser Branch – 3712 Argonne St.

Raleigh Branch – 3157 Powers Rd.

Paul Church

2124 Holmes Rd.

2124 Holmes Rd. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church

4245 Singleton Pkwy.

4245 Singleton Pkwy. Temple United Methodist Church

4404 Sykes Rd.

4404 Sykes Rd. Cordova – 7950 Club Center Cv.

Davis Family – 4727 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Fogelman – 245 Madison Ave.