SCS offering money to help parents keep electricity on for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has created a utility assistance program to make sure students can still learn, and their power is not turned off.

They have a fund set up giving families $200 for utilties, which goes directly to MLGW.

To apply, follow this link: https://www.schoolseed.org/

You must have a child in Shelby County Schools to qualify, and children must live in the home.

A fund has been put together but they are hoping the community will help with donations so more families can be helped.

“As we are virtual now our children have to have utilities in order to do their work. They can’t work and they can’t study when their homes are dark,” school board member Joyce Dorse Coleman said.

MLGW says around 18,000 customers are facing disconnection for utilities due to nonpayment.