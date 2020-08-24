SCS needs help purchasing headsets for virtual learners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School District wants to enhance learning this fall but they need your help to do it.

On Monday, SCS launched the Headsets for Learning initiative to purchase headsets with earphones and microphones for some 95,000 students. They’re asking the community to donate money to help buy the $10 headsets.

How can the community donate?

· Visit schoolseed.org (a link will also be placed on the SCS main website)

· CASHAPP: $supportscs

· Mail contribution to: SchoolSeed Foundation

Re: SCS Headsets for Learning

PO Box 111169

Memphis, TN 38111