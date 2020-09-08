SCS launches homework hotline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools launched the third year of its homework hotline Tuesday. Leaders are prepared for it to take on new importance while students participate in home learning.

Officials said they expected a 25 percent increase in daily calls, which numbered under 100 last year.

“I can just see they’ll need more individualized attention in some areas,” said Venita Doggett, who has two children enrolled in SCS.

“We do expect we’ll receive an increase in phone calls which is a great thing for us. It allows us to staff more teachers,” said Erin Luster, a community engagement manager with SCS.

All the teachers answering calls also work for the district, Luster said. Students call in at 901-416-1234, state their grade and the subject they need help with, get assigned an account and then a teacher to help.

Officials say those educators earn a separate paycheck and the role functions like a part-time job. They can choose to answer calls as many days a week as they want while the hotline is in operation Monday through Thursday

“Our homework hotline begins at 4 and ends at 8 p.m.,” Luster said. “Languages that are available are English, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, Farsi, Mandarin and Swahili.”

Doggett says she has a feeling she knows what her daughters will need.

“I still to this day don’t understand the math they’re using. I think there’ll be a lot of that,” she said.

The hotline is also available for students outside SCS. They should call 615-298-6636.

Students and parents can get more information at https://www.homeworkhotline.info.