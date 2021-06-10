SCS ending partnership with Porter-Leath for pre-K services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is ending a contract with Porter-Leath to provide Head Start pre-K to 1,520 children, the school district said Thursday.

SCS will bring the remaining pre-K services in house, resulting in up to $3 million in savings, the district said in a release. The district said no disruption to students is expected.

“Porter-Leath requested a substantial increase in funding to provide fewer services to Pre-K students at a higher cost which could jeopardize the SCS Head Start grant by putting the District out of compliance with federal requirements,” SCS said in a release.

However, Porter-Leath representatives said the school district was ending a nationally renowned early childhood education partnership that had raised school readiness test scores since the partnership was established in 2014. The group learned its contract was terminated on a phone call Thursday.

Porter-Leath said while the Head Start grant to SCS has increased by $4.5 million over the last seven years, the nonprofit’s share of that funding under its contract with SCS has decreased $701,000, while serving the same number of children.

Porter-Leath said it responded to SCS’s request for proposal at $19.1 million. The nonprofit said SCS has set its budget for the program at $16.9 million, but that doesn’t reflect the true cost of operation.

“SCS has continually decreased Head Start funding available to Porter-Leath, making continued operations in Porter-Leath centers using Head Start resources impossible without significant cuts that would diminish quality and increase risks to health and safety for children, families, and staff,” the group said in release.

Porter-Leath said it will continue offering preschool services at several locations.

There are about 5,600 pre-K students in the district, SCS said.