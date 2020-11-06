SCS deadline for online or in-person learning is Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By Friday, Shelby County Schools parents have to decide if they want their children to go back into the classroom next semester or continue learning online.

The school district plans to offer both options. Shauntina Rainey has already made her choice. She’s keeping her 4th and 1st graders home.

“The pandemic and everything, I think it’s going to get bad. So, I don’t think it’s a good idea for them to go to school,” Rainey said, “I don’t have a choice right now because we want them (to be) safe than sorry. Better safe than sorry.”

Latrece Samuels is having her daughters stick with online learning, too.

“I feel safer with them at home,” Samuels said.

Dr. Manoj Jain is an infectious disease expert. He says parents should consider some things before making their decision.

“Children who are immuno-compromised or are on medications that can cause complications, we would really have them, encourage (parents) to really think through the process of doing in-person school,” Jain said.

Students who do return to campus will have their temperatures checked every morning. They’ll also have to wear masks, and class schedules will include designated times for hand washing.

Even with all the health precautions in place, Rainey isn’t changing her mind.

“Because, you know, children are going to be children, and they’re not going to keep the mask on all day in school,” she said, “And then you got to think about lunch time, when they have to eat and the mask has to come down.”

SCS says it’s working with the city to provide optional testing for students on campus.

If you’re a parent and you haven’t decided, SCS is holding a virtual help session Friday morning at 9 am. Students of parents who don’t make a selection will automatically be enrolled in in-person learning.