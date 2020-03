MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School board says students will not be back in the classroom until early April.

In an e-mail sent on Monday, the district extended the return date from March 31 to April 6.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends schools to close for 8 weeks.

SCS says it is looking into the risks and short term and long term impacts of such a closure.

The district says it will go elaborate on the closure plan on Wednesday