SCS: All classes will continue virtually as regularly scheduled

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — With winter weather on the horizon, students in Shelby County Schools are probably hoping for a “snow day.” But officials with SCS said all classes will continue virtually as regularly scheduled.

In a press release, SCS officials said they understand inclement weather has the potential to cause power outages and/or affect home internet access. No students will be penalized for missed assignments or attendance in such instances that are beyond their control.

*Winter Weather Update – Meal Distribution and Virtual Classes*



SCS said teachers will provide students with assignments that can be completed offline in the event of a power/internet outage.

SCS added, no decisions have been made at this time to close our buildings to staff. However, their Nutrition Services team is taking some proactive steps to ensure students have access to meals.

Meal distribution will take place Wednesday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 5 p.m.