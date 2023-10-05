MEMPHIS – The Grizzlies going through some extensive scrimmaging Thursday on day three of the training camp where Steven Adams not only took part but was a full participant.

This is another step in Adams’ ramped up rehab on that injured right knee that cost him the better part of the second half of last year.

Taylor Jenkins called it the most significant 5 on 5 Adams has done in months.

The Grizzlies big man is just glad to be back on the floor.

Back with ‘this’ team with lofty goals, still to reach.

“We’ve got another opportunity, really. I mean, that’s all you could ask for. Just that in itself is a blessing with the group that we have. League changes all the time. We see teams blow up, completely wash out all the players,” Adams said. “Look, we’re here together as a group. Another chance to friggin’ do something great. Maintain the same standards or grow the standards. That’s what you could ask for.”

Now we’ll see if Adams will give it a go in the Grizzlies preseason opener Sunday night at FedExForum against the Indiana Pacers.