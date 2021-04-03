SCLC honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy with community day of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday will mark 53 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination right here in Memphis, and on Saturday an organization set out to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

“This is a community day of service that the SCLC has put together, in honor of our late legendary leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Rev. Walter Womack, SCLC Memphis Chapter President, said.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference was founded during the Civil Rights Movement with Dr.King serving as President until he was assassinated in Memphis in 1968. It’s the why he was in the Bluff City more than half-a-century ago that Rev Womack says, is the catalyst for this event.







SCLC Memphis Chapter Community Day of Service

“We are here to keep his dream alive. We will help those that are in need,” Womack said.

This day of service also included voter registration and providing information on vaccines. Rev. Womack called this a true community collaboration.

“Instead of leaving the community, why not make it better,” Womack said.

Freddie Johnson said he agrees with Womack.

“I think this is a God sent thing,” Johnson said.

As he came out Saturday, not for himself but for others at his church.

“I got enough for the seven members that couldn’t be here. They got things mixed up and wanted to be here but they didn’t have transportation,” Johnson said.

No questions asked concerning food, in particular, as the number of boxes requested was given, to help those dealing with tough times.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Womack said.

Nearly 500 boxes of food was given out. Organizers say, they are already planning more of the same in the coming future.