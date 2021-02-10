SCLC calling for more COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Memphis Area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Memphis-area churches say they are more than willing opening their doors for the COVID-19 vaccination.

That’s the call tonight from members from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

“We must continue to raise our voices about any and all disparities in our communities of color,” Reverend Walter Womack, President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, said.

Womack says his group is committed to the fight and to the cause. He says he has to speak out, and call for more vaccination locations in north and south Memphis along with other areas with largely African American populations.

They say they just want to see a level playing field, where everyone has access.

“I don’t think in America in 2021, we should be constantly talking about what we’re being denied,” Bishop Sam Blount, Vice President Southern Christian Leadership Conference, said.

Womack says he’s committing his church and asking other clergy members in the city to offer their locations to city and county leaders as possible vaccination spots.

“I believe that our parishioners will be more comfortable coming to our churches, my members and other members will be more comfortable and would be more apt to receive their vaccination,” Womack said.

The Shelby County Health Department has said they’re working to get more access to people. Recently, a large scale vaccination site was set up in Whitehaven, and the health department says they’re also looking at spots in Frayser.