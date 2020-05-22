School voucher fight could be heading to Tennessee Supreme Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — School voucher advocates are asking the Tennessee Supreme Court to take over the legal battle challenging the constitutionality of a program that would allow parents to use public tax dollars on private school tuition.

The Tennessee attorney general’s office, as well as pro-voucher groups representing parents seeking to enroll in the program, filed their motion with the high court this week.

The move comes after an appellate court ruled Tuesday that it would continue to block Gov. Bill Lee’s signature voucher program – known as education savings accounts – and scheduled a hearing for oral arguments on August 5.

That ruling followed a lower court’s determination that the voucher law was unconstitutional and unenforceable.