School threat sparks an investigation in Lafayette County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be a stronger police presence at Lafayette County Schools after a threat was found in a bathroom stall.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Tuesday night saying it was making threats for Thursday, February 13.

Investigators say it is not clear when the threat was written on the bathroom stall or how long it had been up. It was not clear which school the threat was found in.

The sheriff’s department will increase patrols around Lafayette County Schools as a precautionary measure.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information on the matter to call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 234-6421