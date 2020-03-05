School systems prepare for coronavirus to invade Mid-South schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As concern about the coronavirus sweeps across the nation, Mid-South groups are bracing for the chance that it might invade local schools.

There are ways to prevent the coronavirus, a plan for treating students if it does find its way to the Mid-South and even optimism about how children’s immune systems handle the disease.

While the coronavirus has only recently burst onto the global scene, Shelby County Schools have been preparing for a scenario like this for years.

"We've had pandemic preparedness plans that have been developed, revised, tweaked, updated ever since the mid-1990s," said David Sweat, Shelby County director of emergency preparedness.

"We stand ready that in the event that we have a case," said Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter. "We will mobilize very quickly and notify the mayor’s office as well as the media at large, and that will change what we do once we have identified a case."

Shelby County Schools and Collierville Schools sent out updated coronavirus statements Wednesday. Crowded schools present an ideal setting to spread germs, but there’s optimism regarding how young immune systems handle the disease.

"It’s not affecting children as bad," Shelby County Health officer Bruce Randolph said. "Those who have been infected seem to have had mild symptoms, if any. Children are at low risk."

While young students appear more resistant, officials are imploring parents and teachers to take their health seriously to help with prevention.

"It’s very difficult to miss 14 days of school, so academic institutions need to lighten up their absenteeism policies," Haushalter said.

There have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee, but earlier Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee announced a task force to ensure the Volunteer State is prepared for an emergency scenario.