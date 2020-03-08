School districts in Shelby County respond to confirmed case of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two school districts within Shelby County are working to ensure students are safe after the Shelby County Health Department confirmed a county resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday morning.

Shelby County Schools released a statement Sunday afternoon saying it has put together an internal task force and policy group to meet regularly to respond to the changing scenario.

The district did point out it has not received guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or SCHD to close schools at this time.

“At this time, it is important to listen to facts and not respond to fear,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray said in the press release. “The health and safety of our students, their families and our staff members continues to be our highest priority. As you know from previous inclement weather situations, closing schools is an extreme measure that can be disruptive for staff and families. This decision will not be taken lightly and would only be made after SCS has consulted with public health experts. This is uncharted territory but I want to assure families that our team is capable and developing a detailed response plan.”

The school district says its strengthening cleaning procedures and protocols at all facilities.

SCS will be joining the SCHD for a weekly media availability on Wednesday at the health department’s main office at 2:30 p.m.

Arlington Community Schools said in a release it sent protocols to families last week and will be sticking to them until a case is confirmed within the district.

The school district has been working to clean the schools, buses and other school materials. ACS families can find the district’s protocols here.

WREG reached out to other school districts within Shelby County and we are still waiting to hear back.