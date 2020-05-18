School district remembers those lost, injured in deadly Dyer County accident

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A local high school is set to hold a virtual graduation Tuesday just a day after a deadly accident killed a graduate and sent a current student and graduate to the hospital.

It happened early Sunday morning just outside of Dyersburg.

Dyersburg police say a car, driving by Covington High Graduate Jeremy Grant, crashed after speeding away from an officer. Authorities say the car flipped into a culvert.

Grant survived but a 16-year-old Covington High School junior and 21-year-old Covington graduate Tyrone Smith were sent to the Regional Medical Center, in Memphis, in critical condition.

Officials say 22-year-old Covington graduate Te’veon Davis died at the scene.

“I’m praying for the families,” Betty Carraway said. “That’s heartbreaking for them. That’s all I know.”

Tipton County Superintendent John Combs released a statement to WREG saying:

The Tipton County Schools family was so very sorry to hear about yesterday’s accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members Superintendent John Combs, Tipton County Schools

Combs confirmed Smith was a former running back for the school’s football team.

One woman who lives near the crash say this is horrible.

“It’s a touchy situation,” Laura Trevathan said. “The family, I’m sure, is devastated. They’re the ones left to deal with all this.”

A relative told WREG Smith’s mother would rather not comment and that Smith was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

She says both he and the 16-year-old worked at Walmart, which honored them Monday with a post on its public page.

