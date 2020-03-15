School district gives employees more paid time off as classes are canceled

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The DeSoto County School Board passed a resolution giving staff an additional five days of administrative leave with pay while classes are canceled due to the coronavirus.

The decision was made during an emergency board meeting on Sunday afternoon.

District leaders say this is a result of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declaring a state of emergency for Mississippi.

“While we’re in unchartered territory, we want to make sure that our employees are taken care of from that stand point,” DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Corey Uselton said.

District leaders will gather on March 19 for another board meeting to further assess the situation.

More details will be available on the DeSoto County School Board of Education’s website.