MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people on-board a school bus in the airport area were hurt by glass after shots were fired at the bus.

Memphis Police said the shots were fired at the bus near Winchester and Tchulahoma just before 6 p.m.

No one aboard the bus was shot, but four people were injured by broken glass. It’s not yet clear how many of those injured are children.

WREG’s Luke Jones is at the scene, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.