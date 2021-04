TATE COUNTY, Miss. — A school bus rolled over onto its side in an accident Monday afternoon, according to the Tate County Sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement said the accident happened around 4 p.m., near Clanton Road near Highway 4. There were about 12 children on board the bus when the accident occurred.





Photos of the bus accident

WREG-TV was told there were no life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.