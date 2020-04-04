80% of Shelby County COVID-19 cases are mild per health department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department held a press conference after more than 700 COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday.

Health officials said on Saturday the number of deaths rose from eight to 10.

They reminded people to practice social distancing while going out to grocery stores and other businesses that are still open.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending people wear a face mask while they are in public.

The Shelby County Health Officials said this new recommendation does not mean the other guidelines put in place by state, local and federal leaders will be reduced.

Health officials also mentioned that roughly 80% of the cases in Shelby County are mild and only 10% of the cases lead to hospitalization.