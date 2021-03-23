Scam Alert: Fraudsters going after those getting vaccinated

Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the fight against Covid-19, scammers are finding new ways to get your information. As it turns out, fraudsters are going after those getting vaccinated.

It’s a sad reality that the Better Business Bureau is now saying you need to know about.

All across our area, those looking to get vaccinated are going to mass vaccination sites like the one at the Pipkin Building. Health experts say it’s a good thing in the fight against Covid, but also making the rounds are scammers, and they’re asking for anything from payments to personal information.

“The government is never going to call you to ask you for personal information of any kind,” said Nancy Butcher with the BBB of the Mid-South.

She said more than two dozen reports have been filed already by people who received calls about vaccinations. The person on the phone claimed to work for FEMA and said they needed the victim’s social security number.

“That is absolutely false,” said Butcher. “You do not have to give your social security number to get a Covid vaccine.”

Fraudsters are also using those vaccination cards many are posting photos of on social media to get names and birthdays. Just two of the necessary items to steal your identity.

“If you want to post your vaccination card, use your finger to cover up your birthdate so you’re not giving out that piece of information,” Butcher advised.

Also concerning is the potential for Medicare fraud. Butcher said you must protect your medical information.

“Treat it like a bank account number or a credit card number that you don’t want anyone to have access to,” she added. “Protect that information.”

If you receive a call asking for your information or if you suspect fraud of any kind, report it online through the BBB Scam Tracker or call (901) 759-1300.