Sawyer says warrant issued for Confederate flag-wielding man she accused of threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said Friday that a warrant had been issued for a man who unloaded a profanity-laced tirade against her in front of news crews.

Earlier this week, as Sawyer made remarks to media in front of the burial site of General Nathan Bedford Forrest in Memphis, a man hurled profanity at Sawyer while waving a Confederate flag.

The man was part of a crew that was dismantling a pedestal that had supported statue of Forrest before it was removed in 2017. The statue and the remains will be shipped to a museum in Columbia, Tennessee.

Sawyer identified that person as George K-Rack Johnson.

This morning, I signed my testimony at 201 Poplar resulting in a warrant for George K-Rack Johnson being issued for assault. That may seem like progress, but here’s the issue, this isn’t an arrest warrant. It is a summons to appear in court at a later date. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 4, 2021

Prove to us the color of law is the same (prove us wrong that it isn’t) and change the warrant to an arrest warrant. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 4, 2021

Sawyer said the warrant was not for an arrest, but a court summons.

Several elected officials in a press conference Friday afternoon called for Johnson’s arrest by Memphis police and the Shelby County District Attorney General.

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson asked police and the DA to arrest people who made threats, the TBI to investigate, and Congressman Steve Cohen to investigate at the federal level. Parkinson said Sawyer had also received threats of physical harm and rape online.

“These are threats against a Black woman and it is reprehensible, it is cowardly,” Parkinson said.

Sawyer, prior to her election, was an activist whose group Take ‘Em Down 901 drew attention to Confederate statues in two public parks in Memphis.

Police confirmed Thursday that they were investigating the matter.

“When you come at me with these violent and racist attacks, and you call me names, and you tell me to watch my back and you threaten to do disgusting things to me, that’s when we’re going to take it seriously,” Sawyer said Thursday.



