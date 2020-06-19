Save-A-Lot supermarket at Binghampton Gateway Center to close June 30

The Save-A-Lot in Binghampton is now open. (photo by Binghampton Community Development Corp.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Binghamton Development Corporation (BDC) announced the Save-A-Lot at Tillman and Sam Cooper will be closing at the end of the month.

According to the BDC, the company has been struggling and “failed to tap into the full market potential” at the Binghampton Gateway Center. The store will close up shop on June 30.

A replacement grocer has not been identified, but there are reportedly several national grocery chains that the BDC has been in contact with who could possible take over the 16,200 square foot space.

Negotiations are ongoing, they said.

The discount grocer opened at Tillman and Sam Cooper in early 2018 after several years of planning, and tax breaks for the shopping center.

The creation of the Binghampton Gateway Center and the Save-A-Lot was a welcomed sign of development for many in the community.

Prior to its opening, the area was labeled a food desert and the drive to the nearest grocery store was several miles away for some residents – a long way for those who didn’t drive or had to depend on public transportation.

The store also provided jobs to those in the community.

