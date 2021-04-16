Sarah Sanders raises nearly $5M for Arkansas governor’s race

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders makes her first appearance on the “Fox & Friends” television program in New York. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders raised more than $1 million in the first four days of her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Sanders announced on Monday she was running for Arkansas governor with a nearly eight-minute video that embraced former President Donald Trump, even as the Senate prepares for an impeachment trial on charges he incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ campaign says she has raised nearly $5 million over the past three months in her bid to be Arkansas’ next governor.

Sanders’ campaign on Thursday announced the figure, which breaks the record for quarterly fundraising in the state. The majority of the money came from out of state donors. More than $1.5 million came from Arkansans.

Sanders launched her bid in January and is running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in next year’s primary to succeed GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.