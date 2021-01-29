Sarah Sanders raises $1M for Arkansas governor campaign

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders makes her first appearance on the “Fox & Friends” television program in New York. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders raised more than $1 million in the first four days of her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Sanders announced on Monday she was running for Arkansas governor with a nearly eight-minute video that embraced former President Donald Trump, even as the Senate prepares for an impeachment trial on charges he incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ campaign says she has raised more than $1 million in the first four days of her candidacy for Arkansas governor.

Sanders’ campaign announced the fundraising figure on Thursday.

The news comes just several days after she announced she was running for governor with a nearly eight-minute video that embraced former President Donald Trump even as he faces an impeachment charge in the Senate.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has raised $1.8 million for the race since March, while Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has raised $1 million.

Sanders is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.