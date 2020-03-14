Sanitation worker dead after situation involving garbage truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sanitation worker is dead after a situation involving a issue with garbage and a garbage truck in Midtown on Friday.

First responders were responding to a call at the North Bellevue Sanitation Center after Morrow said he did not feel well.

According to Memphis police, sanitation workers were picking up trash on Peabody Avenue, near South Belvedere. They dumped some garbage in the back of the truck when it began smoking.

The workers requested assistance and Clarence Morrow came, looked at the truck and then returned to work.

Police say Morrow began saying he was not feeling well and was taken to Methodist Hospital where later died.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement on the situation on Saturday:

“My deepest condolences go out to Mr. Morrow’s family and friends, and to his work family at the City of Memphis. We are still trying to determine the details surrounding Mr. Morrow’s death, but an investigation by our police department is underway. We take the health and safety of all our city employees seriously. I have asked Director Albert Lamar to review our safety protocols with all of our solid waste employees.”

Police are handling this as a death investigation and have not released anything else on the matter.