Sam’s Club to hire 140 full-time workers at Memphis fulfillment center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sam’s Club announced Monday it’s looking to hire 140 permanent, full-time workers at the Memphis fulfillment center.
The company said it’s all part of an initiative to hire 2,000 chain associates after recent growth.
They have multiple positions available including power equipment operators, human resources clerical associates and even an opportunity for a management job.
Pay begins at $14 per hour and includes benefits such as vision, dental, associate discounts, 401(k) and more.
For more information or to apply, click here.
