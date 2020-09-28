Sam’s Club launches 12 Days of Wine Advent Calendar

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Halloween is still a month away and Sam’s Club has announced it is getting into the ‘cheerful’ Advent game this week with the release of its 12 Days of Wine Calendar.

Holiday Advent calendars are expected to be as popular as ever, as more people look to celebrate from home in an effort to practice social distancing.

Sam’s calendar comes with 12 California-sourced (187 ml split) bottles, each one labeled with its own wine-inspired ugly holiday sweater. Varietals include cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, zinfandel, cabernet/syrah blend, red blend, cabernet/merlot blend, pinot noir, pinot grigio, sweet riesling, sauvignon blanc, merlot and rosé.

The Sam’s Club calendar will retail for $37.98, which is roughly $3.17 per bottle. The items are rolling out to stores now, and should be available in all stores (that sell wine) by the end of the week, according to a source familiar with the company.

In 2019, Sam’s Club made headlines by offering its first dog Advent calendar.