Salvation Army’s Kroc Center reopens with safety guidelines in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center reopened its doors Monday.

Employees at the Kroc Center are taking steps to ensure members have a safe and healthy workout experience.

“We closed on Monday, March 16, and so reopening today on Monday, May 11, it’s been quite the journey to get here,” Kroc Center Director Cleo Griffin said.

Griffin said that journey is far from over, and staff and members are starting to adjust to what’s being called the new normal.

“There’s some activities we’ve had to eliminate for the time being like contact sports, basketball, soccer for instance, and we’ve reconfigured the fitness equipment we have in order to increase our capacity throughout the building in that activity,” Griffin said.

Every other treadmill or stationary bike has been shut down to maintain proper social distancing.

Because members are only allowed 45 minutes to work out, large scoreboard clocks help them keep track of their time.

“And then after 45 minutes, between the hour, we’ll use that 15 minutes to disinfect the areas that have been used,” Griffin said.

Will Boutwell said the new measures are ones he’ll gladly live with.

“I mean it’s different, but after having nothing, it’s a good first step,” Boutwell said.

Another big change is that members have to make a workout appointment on the Kroc Center’s website and not just show up to use the facility. This way gives staff a more accurate count of who’s in the building.

Members are also required to have their temperature taken and answer several health-related questions

“I’m excited,” member Madison Inman said. “I mean health is really important, and I think fitness is very important. It was like a journey I started before they closed, so I’m excited to get back in there, but also a little curious and a little cautious as well.”

The swimming pool at the Kroc Center is still closed.

Buying a membership to the Kroc Center helps the Salvation Army.