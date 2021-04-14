Salvation Army, WREG seeking Kettle365 Telethon volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South and WREG News Channel 3 are teaming up to raise money for our neighbors struggling to make ends meet.

While many associate the Salvation Army with the Christmas season, need is ever present in our community and many of our neighbors are struggling. On Thursday, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., WREG and the Salvation Army will host the Kettle365 Telethon to raise money, but we need all the help we can get.

We are currently looking for volunteers to answer phones and take donations during the Kettle365 Telethon, which will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn.

