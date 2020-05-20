Salvation Army sets up Hopeline for anyone struggling during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When there’s a natural disaster like a tornado or floods, the Salvation Army in Memphis is among the first on the scene.

The Salvation Army offers more than just food and water; they also provide hugs of support, but that kind of support can be harder to come by during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During a time of this pandemic, there are so many people who are at home and really don’t have family who can come see them because they’re part of vulnerable population,” Major Marion Platt, the Salvation Army’s area commander, said.

Many vulnerable populations are feeling lonely, isolated or fearful.

“The wounds or the symptoms of COVID-19 are not always physical; sometimes they’re emotional,” Platt said.

The Salvation Army says hope can be found on the line. The Hopeline is the Salvation Army’s spiritual and emotional care hotline.

Major Jerry Friday, the Salvation Army’s secretary for mission and cultural ministry, said in just two months they’ve received more than 1,200 confidential calls.

“Individuals are just calling in and sharing their burdens and concerns, and someone with the Salvation Army is praying with them, listening to them and encouraging them,” Friday said.

The Army’s trained volunteers, or its Ministry of Presence, is hearing from many senior citizens.

“Those individuals are living basically alone because they’ve been told they’re at high risk, and they’re living in fear,” Friday said. “They don’t know what the future holds.”

But he said there is hope.

“We know the source of all hope,” Friday said. “We are the Salvation Army for a reason. We serve a God that’s greater than any virus or crisis.”

Help is just a phone call away.

“We’ve setup a line where people can call, hear a friendly voice, someone that can pray with them, counsel them and give them some encouragement,” Platt said.

The Salvation Hopeline can be a confidential lifeline during the pandemic.

“Our hope is once they end the call, they’ll feel more encouraged and come away feeling better and with more hope,” Platt said.

To contact the hotline, dial 1-844-458-HOPE.