Salvation Army sends urgent plea for Angel Tree, Red Kettle volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With time ticking until the Christmas holiday, the Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is sending an urgent plea for volunteer bell-ringers and Angel Tree adopters.

The need in the area is at an all-time high, but donations are lower due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army said. The Salvation Army launched its national “Rescue Christmas” campaign in October – earlier than ever – to meet the growing need.

With just a little over three weeks left to meet the deadline for gift drop-off, there are still more than 1,600 Angels who have yet to be adopted, the group said.

You can help by adopting an angel at AngelTreeMemphis.org. You can shop in-person or online; drop off or ship gifts to the Salvation Army. The deadline is Dec. 2, just three weeks away.

Also because of the pandemic, fewer people are signing up to ring the bell at the Salvation Army red kettles.

You can volunteer to ring the bell for the Red Kettle campaign at RegisterToRing.com and donate at Kettle901.org, or text Kettle901 to 71777. That annual campaign, which has been a part of Memphis for 120 years, begins Thursday.

