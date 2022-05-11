The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is known for their red kettles and ringing bells over the holidays, but the reality is need knows no season.

That’s why the Salvation Army, in partnership with WREG News Channel 3, is hosting a Kettle365 Telethon next Thursday, May 19.

Money raised during the telethon will provide outreach, holistic counselling and services to those in need all year long.

But the Salvation Army doesn’t just need financial help. They’re also looking for volunteers to help with the telethon.

To sign up, please visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0b4baead29aaff2-2022)